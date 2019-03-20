Mercoledì 20 Marzo 2019 | 19:20

Campobasso

4 killed in highway crash

In Molise

4 killed in highway crash

Campobasso, March 20 - Four people were killed when two cars crashed head-on on a highway in Molise on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the crash, which took place near Montagano near Campobasso. The five people were on board two cars that crashed, police said, causing one of the vehicles to catch fire.

