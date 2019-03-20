4 killed in highway crash

F2: comparison with dad not heavy says Schumi Jr
Campobasso
20 Marzo 2019
Campobasso, March 20 - Four people were killed when two cars crashed head-on on a highway in Molise on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the crash, which took place near Montagano near Campobasso. The five people were on board two cars that crashed, police said, causing one of the vehicles to catch fire.
