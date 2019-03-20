Artist Umberto Ranieri dies after Rome assault

Rome, March 20 - Artist Umberto Ranieri died in hospital Wednesday after an assault in Rome on Sunday night. Ranieri, 53, originally from Abruzzo, was punched in the face at Largo Preneste in what some suspected may have been a homophobic attack. The artist had been talking to a group of youths and one of them suddenly punched him, causing him to fall to the ground where he violently banged his head. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.