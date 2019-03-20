Alitalia plan before Easter - Battisti

Rome, March 20 - Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) will come up with a business plan for Alitalia "certainly before Easter", FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti said Wednesday. "A delay of a few days is possible," he said, "but we will present it assuredly before Easter". The previous presentation date was March 31. FS is in talks with Delta Airlines to relaunch the former Italian national carrier.