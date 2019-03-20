16,700 fewer specialist doctors by 2025 - report

F2: comparison with dad not heavy says Schumi Jr
Rome
20 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 20 - Italy will have 16,700 fewer specialist doctors by 2025, a report from sector group ANAAO said Wednesday. "New doctors will not be enough to replace those who are going to retire," it said. The shortage will be particularly bad in Piedmont and Sicily, it said. Meanwhile Molise on Wednesday said it was looking for retired doctors to return and take up management positions.
