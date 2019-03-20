Senate says no to Salvini trial (2)

Rome, March 20 - The Senate on Wednesday voted against granting authorisation to prosecutors in Sicily to proceed with a case of alleged kidnapping against Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for refusing to allow over 100 migrants to disembark from the Diciotti coast guard ship for several days during a standoff with the EU last summer. The result will not be official until voting stops at 19:00 but the electronic screen in the Upper House already shows that the majority is against stripping Salvini, who is also Deputy Premier and League leader, of his parliamentary immunity. Earlier on Wednesday Salvini told the Senate that his handling of the case protected the interests of the Italian people. "I'd have to lie to the Senate of the Italian people in order to go to trial and say that I did not act for the public interest," League leader Salvini said.