Five Inter ultras convicted over deadly violence

Milan, March 20 - Five Inter ultras were convicted and sentenced on Wednesday for aggravated fighting and other crimes prior to a match with Napoli on December 26, 2018, in which an Inter fan was killed. The longest jail time - three years, eight months - was given to Nino Ciccarelli, 49, founder of the Vikings ultra group in 1984. Inter and Varese ultra leader Daniele Belardinelli, 35, was fatally run over during the pre-match scuffles, which occurred when Inter fans attacked a convey of vehicles transporting Napoli fans.