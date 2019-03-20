Police arrest man suspected of killing girlfriend

F2: comparison with dad not heavy says Schumi Jr
20 Marzo 2019
Milan, March 20 - Police on Wednesday arrested Pietro Carlo Artisi, 48, in connection with the killing of his girlfriend Roberta Priore, 53. Priore's body was found on Tuesday afternoon in her Milan apartment. The victim's daughter alerted authorities after she hadn't heard from her mother in two days.
