Silk Road debate inevitable says China

Beijing, March 20 - Beijing said Wednesday that it is normal that Italy's potential involvement in its Belt and Road Initiative has sparked debate. The initiative is a massive infrastructure plan that seeks to create a sort of modern-day Silk Road to better connect China with Europe and Africa. Premier Giuseppe Conte is set to sign a memorandum of understanding related to the project when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Italy this week as part of a trip that will also take in Monaco and France. The move has provoked concern from some quarters, including the United States. "It is inevitable that some misunderstandings and doubts can arise in the process of developing the new Silk Road," said Vice Foreign Minister Wang Chao. "But the deeds will speak louder than words. An agreement between China and Italy would be beneficial for the economic development of both".