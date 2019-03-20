Couple arrested in killing of 25-year-old woman

F2: comparison with dad not heavy says Schumi Jr
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerano, principio di incendio nella torre nastro trasportatore, nessuna conseguenza
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Marsala
20 Marzo 2019
Marsala, March 20 - Police on Wednesday arrested a couple in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Nicoletta Indelicato, whose charred body was found in the countryside near Marsala based on information provided by the two suspects. The couple - Carmelo Bonetta, 34, and Margareta Buffa, 29 - allegedly confessed to the crime.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su