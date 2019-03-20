Rome assembly president De Vito arrested

F2: comparison with dad not heavy says Schumi Jr
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerano, principio di incendio nella torre nastro trasportatore, nessuna conseguenza
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Rome
20 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 20 - Marcello De Vito, the president of the Rome city council assembly and a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), was arrested by Carabinieri police on Wednesday in relation to a probe into AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the city, sources said. Two entrepreneurs were also arrested. The probe is into alleged crimes including corruption and illegal influence peddling, the sources said.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su