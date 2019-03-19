Drought alarm in Italy, water reserves for 1 mt in north

Camorrista nabbed in Morocco for killing boss in Naples
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Mister Ulivieri ricorda Maestrelli e si schiera: «Voterò la sinistra del noi»
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Rome
19 Marzo 2019
Rome, march 19 - Coldiretti farmers group on Tuesday issued a drought alarm in Italy for this spring and summer, saying northern Italy only has enough water reserves for another month. "We're heading for the dryest summer ever," they said along with irrigation management agency ANBI.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su