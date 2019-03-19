Zingaretti says faith in justice, M5S doesn't scare

Rome, March 19 - New Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Tuesday he had faith in justice over a reported probe into illicit party funding and was not afraid of the "petty tricks" of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "Regarding the Espresso article on my joining the list of those probed by Rome prosecutors over an alleged illicit funding, I want to state I am extremely tranquil because I'm sure I have nothing to do with the allegations which, besides, have been reported as mere gossip without any evidence, as the weekly's article itself said," said the Lazio governor. Zingaretti voiced total faith in justice and said he would not be "intimidated by the M5S's petty tricks".