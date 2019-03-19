Woman dead in home in Milan, murder suspected

Camorrista nabbed in Morocco for killing boss in Naples
Milan
19 Marzo 2019
Milan, March 19 - A 54-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Milan and murder is suspected, police said. A pillow was found near her face. The flat was in Via Piranesi, 19. Police are investigating.
