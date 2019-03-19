Soccer: Sacchi 3rd best manager ever - France Football

Camorrista nabbed in Morocco for killing boss in Naples
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Mister Ulivieri ricorda Maestrelli e si schiera: «Voterò la sinistra del noi»
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Rome
19 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 19 - Former AC Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi is the third best manager in the history of the game, France Football said Tuesday. Dutch 'total football' guru Rinus Michels came top and Man Utd legend Alex Ferguson second.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su