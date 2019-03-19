Minister Stefani's father dies in Algeria crash

Camorrista nabbed in Morocco for killing boss in Naples
19 Marzo 2019
Venice, March 19 - Giovanni Stefani, the father of Regional Affairs Minister Erika Stefani, died in an accident during trials for a motorcycle rally on Tuesday, sources close to the minister told ANSA. The man, who lived at Trissino near Vicenza, was a motorcycle enthusiast. It is not yet known who caused the accident.
