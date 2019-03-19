Soccer: Inter curva closed for 1 game on Kessié chants

Rome, March 19 - The Inter curva end stand has been closed for one match after monkey chants against Milan's Ivorian midfielder Frank Kessié in the 3-2 derby win on Sunday, Italian soccer's sporting judge said Tuesday. The penalty has been suspended for a year and will be implemented if there is a recurrence, along with any fresh sanction, he said. Inter leapfrogged Milan into third spot in Serie A after the win.