Soccer: Inter curva closed for 1 game on Kessié chants

Camorrista nabbed in Morocco for killing boss in Naples
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Mister Ulivieri ricorda Maestrelli e si schiera: «Voterò la sinistra del noi»
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Rome
19 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 19 - The Inter curva end stand has been closed for one match after monkey chants against Milan's Ivorian midfielder Frank Kessié in the 3-2 derby win on Sunday, Italian soccer's sporting judge said Tuesday. The penalty has been suspended for a year and will be implemented if there is a recurrence, along with any fresh sanction, he said. Inter leapfrogged Milan into third spot in Serie A after the win.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su