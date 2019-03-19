1 pt of disagreement with Italy on Venezuela - US

Camorrista nabbed in Morocco for killing boss in Naples
Rome
19 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 19 - US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliot Abrams said after two days of talks with a Russian delegation in Rome that "we have only one point of disagreement with Italy on Venezuela", referring to the failure to recognise Juan Guaidò as interim president. "But on many other points we agree", Abrams said. Yesterday in Rome Abrams also saw Premier Giuseppe Conte's diplomatic advisor Pietro Benassi.
