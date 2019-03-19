'We'll solve this too' - Conte on Mare Ionio

Rome, March 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said on a migrant rescue ship that rescued 49 migrants off Libya Monday and ignored orders not to come into Italian waters that "we will resolve this too". The Mare Ionio, run by the NGO Mediterranea, has been accused of ignoring both the Libyan coast guard and Italian orders. It is currently off Lampedusa south of Sicily and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has called for those in charge of it to be prosecuted.