8 Florence medicine lecturers banned for test rigging

Florence, March 19 - Italian police on Tuesday banned eight Florence university medicine lecturers for 6-12 months for allegedly rigging competitive professional tests for professors and researchers, judicial sources said. Possible charges include making false public statements, abuse of office and rigging procedures, the sources said. The probe, which began at the start of 2017, has uncovered irregularities in the competition calls for professors and lecturers, sources said. The Guardia di Finanza finance guard tax police served the bans after a decision by a preliminary investigations judge.