Salvini creates working group for migrant-landing directive

Rome, March 19 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday created a new working group made up of experts and officials from Italy's police forces to evaluate the situation regarding migrant arrivals after he issued a new directive on this issue on Monday. The directive regards the procedures in dealing with rescues in the Mediterranean following what Salvini has described as an illegal intervention by an Italian NGO on Monday to save 49 migrants off the coast of Libya. It says that anyone who helps undocumented migrants in waters that are not Italian in an operation not coordinated by Rome and then enters Italian territorial waters damages the "order and security of the State". The directive said Italy was not obliged to assign a 'place of safety' under international law if a vessel "deliberately and autonomously" heads toward Italy. It also stressed Italy's coast is not the only place ships can head to after a rescue, saying ports in Libya, Tunisia and Malta are often nearer. Mediterranea, the NGO behind Monday's migrant rescue, said it was not concerned by Salvini's move. "Minister Salvini's directive does not have much value," said Mediterranea spokesperson Alessandra Sciurba. "As far as we are concerned, there are the rights of people, international law, human rights, international conventions. "We have asked for a port of safety. We are Italians on an Italian ship that saved people in danger of losing their lives at sea. "We confidently wait to enter the port".