Pope doesn't accept Barbarin resignation, he retires

Rome, March 19 - Pope Francis has not accepted the resignation of Lyon Archbishop Philippe Barbarin, found guilty earlier this month of failing to report sexual abuse of minors in the 1970s and '80s at the scout camps of Father Bernard Preyna, and sentenced to six months in jail, Vatican Spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said Tuesday. But "the Holy Father has left Cardinal Barbarin free to take the best decision for the Diocese and Cardinal Barbarin has decided to retire for a period of time," Gisotti said. Vicar General Yves Baumgarten will take over the diocese, Gisotti said. Barbarin, 68, was sentenced to six months in jail by a Lyon court on March 7. It was a conditional sentence. Barbarin tenders his resignation as archbishop after the sentence. The Catholic Church has been roiled by abuse scandals and last month a Vatican summit of world bishops vowed zero tolerance on the issue. Also last month, former Vatican No.3 George Pell became the top Catholic Church figure to be convicted of sex abuse of minors, in his native Australia. He was found guilty of raping two choirboys in 1996 and will was sentenced to six years in jail.