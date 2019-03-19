Counting on arrest of NGO migrant ship captain - Salvini

Camorrista nabbed in Morocco for killing boss in Naples
Rome
19 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 19 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday he was "counting" on the arrest of the captain of an Italian NGO migrant rescue ship who picked up 49 migrants off Libya and headed for Italy ignoring instructions on Monday. The Mare Ionio, run by the Mediterranea NGO, is currently off Lampedusa. Libyan Navy Spokesman Admiral Ayob Amr Ghasem on Tuesday confirmed that the Mare Ionio "acted improperly" in rescuing the migrants from a sinking dinghy. He said they contacted the Libyan coast guard only after picking up the migrants, and not before as they should have. He also said the dinghy was "intact".
