FCA shares surge on PSA merger rumours

Milan
19 Marzo 2019
Milan, March 19 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares surged on the Milan stock exchange Tuesday amid rumours the Italo-American carmaker may merge with PSA of France. By early afternoon FCA was 5.54% up in Milan. Equita analysts said, however, that they did not see a merger in the short term.
