Italy shd rethink budget goals - Dombrovskis

Rome, March 19 - Italy should rethink its budget goals in light of lower-than-expected growth, European Commission Vice President for the Euro Valdis Dombrovskis told Bloomberg TV Tuesday. The negative trend in the Italian economy "is another reason that the Italian government should rethink its budget targets, ensuring a descent of both the deficit and the debt," he said. The EC last month slashed its 2019 Italian growth forecast to 0.2% from 1.2% in its autumn forecasts but the Italian government is sticking by its revised forecast of 1% this year.