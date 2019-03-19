Orsetti's last wish to be buried in Syria

Camorrista nabbed in Morocco for killing boss in Naples
Rome
19 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 19 - The last wish of Lorenzo Orsetti, a 32-year-old Italian fighter with Kurdish forces killed by ISIS in Syria Monday, was to be buried there, his father said Monday night. His family is said to be in favour of respecting those wishes. Orsetti said in his final letter that he could not have wished for more than to fight for the Kurdish cause.
