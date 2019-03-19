Girl, 13, threatens to kill self over sex pix

Milan, march 19 - A 13-year-old Italian girl threatened to kill herself at school near Milan Tuesday after she was blackmailed by a 15-year-old boy over pictures of a sexual nature, sources said. The girl, however, left a message with a teacher and was saved at Lodi. The girl sent the boy intimate photos on WhatsApp and he had been blackmailing her, threatening to show them to her parents. The pix had already widely circulated among their peers. The boy has been cited for extortion and the diffusion of kiddy porn.