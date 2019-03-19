Fadil death hurts us say Berlusconi lawyers

Milan, March 19 - The death by suspected poisoning of key Ruby witness Imane Fadil hurts Silvio Berlusconi's defence against charges of witness tampering, his lawyers said Tuesday. "Fadil's death, from the technical and trial standpoint harms Berlusconi's defence because her declarations enter into the trial directly and we can't cross examine her," said defence attorney Federico Cecconi. "When a person dies the utmost expression of grief is not a rhetorical expression," he added. "I don't want to express opinions" on the mysterious death, he said. Prosecutors said Tuesday that 33-year-old Moroccan model Fadil either died of a rare illness or of poisoning. "Both hypotheses have the same validity at this point," they said. The date of the decisive autopsy has not yet been set, they said.