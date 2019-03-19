Italian govt's Brexit decree ready

Rome, March 19 - The economy ministry has prepared a decree featuring a series of measures aiming to "guarantee the stability and integrity of the financial system" in the case of a no-deal Brexit. ANSA has seen a draft of the decree which introduces a transitional regime for British financial operators in Italy and Italian operators in the United Kingdom, among other things. Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Lower House on Tuesday that the rights of Italians in Britain will be protected even if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement. "In situation in which there continues to be strong elements of uncertainty, the Italian government will continue to work to guarantee the rights of citizens and of our firms and to guarantee financial stability even in the not-to-be-hoped-for hypothesis of an exit without an agreement on March 29, 2019".