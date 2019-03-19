No building amnesty in public-works decree

Rome, March 19 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday denied speculation that a government decree aiming to get moving public-works projects that are on hold would feature an amnesty for illegal construction work. "There will be no amnesty," said 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio, who added that his coalition partners in the League were against this hypothesis too. He added that the decree would be examined by the cabinet on Wednesday. The package features changes to the code for public contracts, measures to simplify the procedures for interventions in earthquake-risk areas, a new national agency for dam safety and the appointment of extraordinary commissioners for priority infrastructure projects, sources said.