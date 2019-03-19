Exports up 2.5% in December - ISTAT

Fadil death hurts us say Berlusconi lawyers
Rome
19 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 19 - Italian exports increased by 2.5% in January with respect to December while imports dropped 4.1%, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said exports were up in year-on-year terms too, with 2.9% rise with respect to January 2019 being driven by an 5.4% increase in exports to non-EU States.
