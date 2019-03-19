No risks with China Silk Road agreement says Conte

Rome, March 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that the memorandum of understanding the government is set to sign for China's Belt and Road Initiative when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits this week is risk free. The initiative is a huge infrastructure plan that aims to create a sort of modern Silk Road to connect China with Europe and Africa. "The attention (on the initiative) in economic and trade terms is totally legitimate," Conte told the Lower House as he reported to parliament ahead of this week's EU summit. "And it is justified precisely because of our national interests. We can boost our exports to a market of an enormous size. "The content of the memorandum, which was negotiated for months with China involving all the interested administrations, does not feature any risk for our national interest and is fully in line with the EU's strategy".