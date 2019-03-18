Armani designs formal uniform of national soccer team

Florence, March 18 - Giorgio Armani has designed the formal uniform of Italy's national men's and women's soccer teams and the Under-21 team under a four-year agreement with the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) announced on Monday. The deacon of Italian fashion also designed the uniform of Italy's team for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. The uniform is by Armani's brand Emporio Armani. "We will certainly be elegant, let's hope we will also win", said national team coach Roberto Mancini, who was already wearing the new uniform, which includes a suit, shirt and coat with a detachable interior and accessories including sunglasses.