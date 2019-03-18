Woman cited for forcing daughter to starvation diet

Fadil death hurts us say Berlusconi lawyers
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Liste di attesa e mobilità, accordo tra aziende lucane: arriva task force
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce
Como
18 Marzo 2019
Como, March 18 - A 46-year-old woman from Como has been cited for forcing her 16-year-old daughter to go on starvation diets to keep her weight under 50 kg, Il Giorno reported Monday. "You're fat, you have to get thin," the woman constantly rebuked her, subjecting her to "continual controls, threats and vexations", the daily said.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su