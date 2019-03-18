Terror infiltration alert in Diciotti case - prefect

Martedì 19 Marzo 2019 | 14:23

Milan
Fadil death hurts us say Berlusconi lawyers

Rome
Italian govt's Brexit decree ready

Rome
No building amnesty in public-works decree

Rome
Exports up 2.5% in December - ISTAT

Rome
No risks with China Silk Road agreement says Conte

Rome
Eight Carabinieri risk trial over Cucchi cover-up

Rome
Migrants rescued by NGO won't enter Italy-Salvini

Rome
Migrants rescued by NGO won't enter Italy-Salvini

Florence
Armani designs formal uniform of national soccer team

Como
Woman cited for forcing daughter to starvation diet

Salerno
35 probed for migrant 'slavery' ring

"Tanti auguri Ciccio e non mollare"I primi 40 anni di super Brienza

"Tanti auguri Ciccio e non mollare"
PotenzaSanità in Basilicata
Liste di attesa e mobilità, accordo tra aziende lucane: arriva task force

BariL'iniziativa
Rifiuti, sindaco Modugno acquista app: mapperà la puzza

TarantoDopo il sequeestro
Usura, confiscati beni per 2,2 mln a pregiudicato di Lizzano

FoggiaDalla Toscana alla Puglia
Frode olio, inchiesta di Grosseto tocca anche Foggia

BatIl Puttilli
Barletta, si allontana la riapertura parziale dello Stadio

BrindisiL'iniziativa
Torchiarolo, tavolata di 60 metri per San Giuseppe: sarà plastic free

MateraDalla Finanza
Matera, sequestrati oltre 120mila prodotti non sicurti in un negozio

LecceBattuto Messuti
Primarie Centrodestra a Lecce, vince Saverio Congedo, coordinatore pugliese FdI

Scontro a Crispiano: muore una maestra di 46 anni, insegnava a Martina

Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

Taranto, bimba di 5 anni muore di tumore, genitori tarantini: «È strage»

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

In bici fino al Giappone, l'impresa di una 35enne barlettana

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Scontro a Crispiano: muore una maestra di 46 anni, insegnava a Martina

Coralli nei fondali di Monopoli, ecco le nuove immagini: è il primo caso nel Mediterraneo

Tangenti ex provincia Bari, l'ente non si costituisce parte civile

Nuova ferrovia Bari-Torre a Mare: da domani iniziano i lavori in Tangenziale

Rome

Terror infiltration alert in Diciotti case - prefect

No 'specific alarm', Piantedosi told Catania's court of minister

Terror infiltration alert in Diciotti case - prefect

Rome, March 18 - Prefect Matteo Piantedosi, the cabinet chief of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, told prosecutors in Catania that the interior ministry was aware of a "generalized alarm" over the possibility of extremists infiltrating migrant boats attempting to reach Italy during the Diciotti case last August, according to sealed court documents, details of which emerged on Monday. In the documents, which date back to November 12, Piantedosi told magistrates investigating the case that there was no "specific alarm" but the interior ministry's "model of behavior" took that danger into account. "There is the theme of protecting borders", he said, according to the report on his questioning by magistrates. Asked by a magistrate of the court of ministers in Catania whether there had been reports of specific people aboard the Diciotti who could be a threat to Italy's security, Piantedosi said "no, not specific, but over the previous months we had generic reports on the alarm". Last month, the Senate's immunity panel voted against granting a request from criminal prosecutors to proceed with charges against Deputy Premier and the interior minister over the Diciotti case. Catania's court for ministers in January had requested authorization to proceed with the case in which Salvini was accused of kidnapping for refusing to allow over 100 migrants saved by the Coast Guard to get off the Diciotti ship during a 10-day stand-off with the EU in August. The request was made even though prosecutors in the Sicilian city had requested the case be dropped.

