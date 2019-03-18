NGO rescues migrant boat with 50 aboard

Rome, March 18 - An Italian migrant-rescue NGO on Monday rescued a migrant boat with 50 migrants aboard off Libya. The NGO, Mediterranea Saving Humans, said "the Mare Ionio (ship) came across a dinghy in trouble, which was sinking, with about 50 people on board. "The so-called Libyan Coast Guard arrived later, and it is heading towards us". It added that it was setting course for Italy despite Interior Minister Matteo Salvini having closed Italian ports to migrant rescue NGOs. The interior ministry said a directive to "definitively stop the NGOs' illegal activities" was in the pipeline.