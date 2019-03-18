No one raised 'perplexity' in EU on China - Moavero

Brussels, march 18 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said no EU foreign ministers on Monday had raised "perplexities on the memorandum we are about to sign" with China on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), or 'new Silk Road'. "In the debate during the Council (of foreign ministers) it emerged that the EU could-should have a better joint strategy, but pending that happening, each State keeps its bilateral relations". He said "we are certainly not the first to enter into a relationship with China: we must close quite a large gap, both in trade and in the overall relationship. No one raised questions on the Silk Road.