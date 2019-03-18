'Libri Come' book festival sees 25,000 visitors

Martedì 19 Marzo 2019 | 14:24

Milan
Fadil death hurts us say Berlusconi lawyers

Rome
Italian govt's Brexit decree ready

Rome
No building amnesty in public-works decree

Rome
Exports up 2.5% in December - ISTAT

Rome
No risks with China Silk Road agreement says Conte

Rome
Eight Carabinieri risk trial over Cucchi cover-up

Rome
Migrants rescued by NGO won't enter Italy-Salvini

Rome
Migrants rescued by NGO won't enter Italy-Salvini

Florence
Armani designs formal uniform of national soccer team

Como
Woman cited for forcing daughter to starvation diet

Salerno
35 probed for migrant 'slavery' ring

"Tanti auguri Ciccio e non mollare"I primi 40 anni di super Brienza

"Tanti auguri Ciccio e non mollare"
PotenzaSanità in Basilicata
Liste di attesa e mobilità, accordo tra aziende lucane: arriva task force

BariL'iniziativa
Rifiuti, sindaco Modugno acquista app: mapperà la puzza

TarantoDopo il sequeestro
Usura, confiscati beni per 2,2 mln a pregiudicato di Lizzano

FoggiaDalla Toscana alla Puglia
Frode olio, inchiesta di Grosseto tocca anche Foggia

BatIl Puttilli
Barletta, si allontana la riapertura parziale dello Stadio

BrindisiL'iniziativa
Torchiarolo, tavolata di 60 metri per San Giuseppe: sarà plastic free

MateraDalla Finanza
Matera, sequestrati oltre 120mila prodotti non sicurti in un negozio

LecceBattuto Messuti
Primarie Centrodestra a Lecce, vince Saverio Congedo, coordinatore pugliese FdI

Scontro a Crispiano: muore una maestra di 46 anni, insegnava a Martina

Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

Taranto, bimba di 5 anni muore di tumore, genitori tarantini: «È strage»

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

In bici fino al Giappone, l'impresa di una 35enne barlettana

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Scontro a Crispiano: muore una maestra di 46 anni, insegnava a Martina

Coralli nei fondali di Monopoli, ecco le nuove immagini: è il primo caso nel Mediterraneo

Tangenti ex provincia Bari, l'ente non si costituisce parte civile

Nuova ferrovia Bari-Torre a Mare: da domani iniziano i lavori in Tangenziale

Rome

'Libri Come' book festival sees 25,000 visitors

10th edition of Rome fest dedicated to theme of freedom

Rome, March 18 - The 10th edition of the Rome book festival "Libri Come" (Books As) closed Sunday after four days and a total of 25,000 visitors at the Auditorium Parco della Musica. The festival, organised by Marino Sinibaldi, Michele De Mieri and Rosa Polacco, this year was titled "Books As Freedom", was inaugurated last Thursday in 10 Roman libraries. The festival involved more than 250 writers, intellectuals, artists, and scholars, including Javier Cercas, Slavoj Zizek, Franco Piersanti, Clara Usón, Antonio Pennacchi, Andrea Carandini, Tomaso Montanari, Edoardo Albinati, Mario Martone, Gianrico Carofiglio, Michela Marzano, Francesco Piccolo, Sandro Veronesi, Guido Catalano, Massimo Recalcati, Marco Missiroli, Maurizio De Giovanni, Matteo Nucci, Carlo Verdelli, Alberto Angela, Michela Murgia, Nadia Terranova, and Peter Cameron. "This edition was full of authors who we are betting will become the most important European writers of the future," Sinibaldi said. "Young people filled the Auditorium above all, in a sign of a great desire to be informed and a great thirst for knowledge," he said. The president of the Music for Rome Foundation, Aurelio Regina, said this year's success was the fruit of the work over the past ten years. "The large crowds are the clearest sign of how, in part thanks to this festival, the Auditorium Parco della Musica is proving itself as not only one of the most important multi-functional performance complexes in Europe and worldwide, but also as a space for cultural reflection essential for the cultural growth of our city and country," Regina said. "The big participation can be nothing other than a push to continue down this road and always do better," he said. This edition was also the most followed online through live streaming as well as social media such as Twitter, where the hashtag was visualised more than 46 million times and was a trending topic. On Instagram, 23 "social ambassadors" were selected from among the most active users on literature topics, and kept the platform updated through the foundation's participatory account for the festival, @iloveauditorium.

