Flat tax, a 'pledge', is in government’s contract

Cuneo, March 18 - A two-tier 'flat tax' on income is a "pledge taken with voters" that is part of the government's contract, Premier Giuseppe Conte said on Monday. "Last year we already gave a significant preview of a more sweeping reform", Conte said during a visit to Cuneo to part of a highway in Piedmont that has yet to be completed. "Surely, the entire reform needs to be completed, but I don't have a reform project on the table, political forces, the ministers in charge are working on it and we will see all together", the premier also said. "Surely, we will complete this project of reform as well".