Zingaretti says will meet Speranza

Potenza, March 18 - New Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Monday he would meet Articolo Uno leader Roberto Speranza in a bid to forge an alliance in upcoming regional elections in Basilicata. Speranza is an MP in Free and Equal (LeU), which split from the PD in December 2017 to set up a smaller and more leftwing party after repeated strains with former PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi. "The centre left can win in Basilicata," said Lazio Governor Zingaretti. Zingaretti said he would also discuss a possible alliance for the May European elections.