Moroccan tries to run over 'Western' daughter

Vercelli, Varch 18 - A 53-year-old Moroccan man who tried to run over his 22-year-old daughter near Vercelli because she lived 'western-style' on Monday said "I've never laid hands on my daughter, I'm strict but I do it for my children's good." El Mustafa Hayan was arrested on charges of attempted murder. He said Friday's incident was a "tragic fatality" and his intention "was not to kill her".