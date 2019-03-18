Soccer: Now games that count says Mancini

Florence, march 18 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said at training camp for Euro qualifiers against Finland and Liechtenstein that "now the games will start to count". "They will project us towards the European championship, they will weigh more, but I'm confident". Asked about Mario Balotelli, who has been shining for new club Marseilles, Mancini said "he's still not in the best condition to be here with us again, he has improved with respect to a while ago but I think he can do even more. Mario is experienced, but to get back with us he must give the maximum.