Rome
Vercelli
Beirut
Florence
Moscow
Brussels
Rome
Rome
Beirut
Beirut
Livorno
Beirut

Florentine was reportedly fighting jihadists in Syria

ISIS says it has killed an Italian fighter

Beirut, March 18 - ISIS has published photos showing that it has killed an Italian in a battle at Baghuz, eastern Syria, according to the SITE website that monitors jihad-related activity on the Internet. Italian security forces confirmed the report regarding Lorenzo Orsetti, a 33-year-old Florence native who was fighting with the Kurdish YPG militia, who are linked to the Turkish PKK. Orsetti is said to have been killed in a fire fight that ensued after an ambush by the jihadis. ISIS released a photo of the corpse, saying it was of "the Italian crusader Lorenzo Orsetti". The image was published by Aamaq, a social media new platform linked to ISIS. It shows the face and part of the chest of the victim. There are the tips of two military boots next to the face. Orsetti was one of six Italians, including two women, who were fighting with YPG, according to a report in February by Fausto Biloslavo for the 'Occhi della Guerra' (Eye of War) website. "I don't intend to come back at the moment," Orsetti, who had been given the nom de guerre 'Heval Tekosher', the fighter, said in an interview for the report. "If I were to be accused of something, I would say that I'm proud of what I'm doing in Syria. I'm ready to accept any consequences. "A couple of times they almost managed to surround us. "In the desert they counter-attacked and overwhelmed our positions. "When your companions beside you start to die, especially because of mines and snipers, you don't forget it... "The Islamic State is absolute evil. This is a battle for civilization". Orsetti's mother said she has not had official confirmation of his death, while adding that she had not been able contact his via telephone for over a day. "He's a good lad. He's only 33," she said. "He has always wanted to help other people. "We were against him going. I can no longer sleep at night. "But he wanted to help this oppressed people". Orsetti's father Alessandro Orsetti said "we are proud of him, of the choice he made, but we are destroyed by grief. "For a year and a half, that is since he left, we have been anxious, happier when we heard from him on the phone, anxious when time went by without hearing from him".

