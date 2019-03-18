US, Russia to meet on Venezuela in Rome Tue

NGO rescues migrant boat with 50 aboard
Moscow
18 Marzo 2019
Moscow, March 18 - Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Riabkov will meet Tuesday in Rome with US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, Riabkov told TASS Sunday. "We will warn the US against military intervention and other forms of illegal influence against the legitimate authorities in Caracas," he said.
