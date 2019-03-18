6 mn obese in Italy - conference

NGO rescues migrant boat with 50 aboard
Rome, March 18 - There are over six million obese people in Italy, a conference on obesity surgery heard Monday. Some 15,000 Italians have surgery for obesity every year, mainly in northern Italy, the fourth edition of The Live Surgery Workshop in Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgery was told. Over 16 million Italian are overweight, the forum heard.
