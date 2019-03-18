Sophia will end unless positive news - Mogherini

NGO rescues migrant boat with 50 aboard
Brussels, March 18 - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said Monday the EU's anti-migrant smuggling Sophia operation would end "in the absence of an accord". She said "I hope an accord is found, but I see no moves in this direction. "If there are no positive developments, the operation will sadly be closed at the end of the month with all the consequences that this will entail".
