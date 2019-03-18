BR defeated by sobriety, unity - Mattarella

Rome, March 18 - The Red Brigades (BR) leftist terrorists were defeated thanks to the "sobriety and unity of the Italian people", President Sergio mattarella said at a conference marking the 17th anniversary of the assassination of labour-ministry aide Marco Biagi by the new Red Brigades on March 19, 2002. "The Red Brigades were defeated by the sobriety, the unity of our people, we have the duty to remember, to remember those who fell victim because they embodied and interpreted a role of uniting and valorising social cohesion," he said. Marco Biagi's son said on the 16th anniversary of his assassination last year that "the State abandoned my father". Biagi, who did not have a security detail when he was killed, was gunned down as he cycled home in Bologna. photo: Mattarella meets Biagi's widow Marina