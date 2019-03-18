Pensioner found dead tied to chair and gagged

Pesaro, March 18 - A 74-year-old pensioner was found dead in his Pesaro home Monday tied to a chair, gagged and beaten to a pulp, investigative sources said. Sesto Grilli lived near San Lorenzo in Campo near Pesaro in northern Marche and got by on the sale of chickens and eggs, police said. No shouts or screams were heard and police think he may have known his aggressor or aggressors, or was taken by surprise, investigative sources said. The man lived alone and did not have a criminal record, police said. Grilli may have been the victim of a robbery gone wrong, police said. Carabinieri are investigating.