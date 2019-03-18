EasyJet pulls out of FS-Delta Alitalia talks

Rome, March 18 - EasyJet on Monday pulled out of talks with Ferrovie dello Stato rail group (FS) and Delta Airlines to rescue Alitalia, the British low-cost airline said Monday. "Following conversations with Ferrovie dello Stato and Delta Airlines for the creation of a consortium to weigh the options for the future operations of Alitalia, EasyJet has decided to withdraw from the process," it said. Delta earlier said it had confirmed its commitment but there had been no talk of figures. FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti returned from Atlanta where he met Delta CEO Ed Bastian who reaffirmed the US carrier's commitment, but the pair did not discuss figures. talks are going ahead to set up a newco to relaunch Alitalia under FS's lead.