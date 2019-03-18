Soccer: Icardi close to 'peace' with Inter - Nara

Milan, march 18 - Mauro Icardi is close to making peace with Inter after a row that has seen him stripped of the captaincy and sidelined by injury, his wife and manager Wanda Nara said Monday. Nara said she had spoken to CEO Beppe Marotta and "we are close to (making) peace, it's nearly there". "Mauro is trying to recover, the knee problem is real," she added. The Argentina striker missed Inter's 3-2 win in the derby with AC Milan that saw them rise to third in Serie A, leapfrogging their crosscity rivals.