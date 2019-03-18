Pensioner found dead tied to chair and gagged

Zingaretti says will meet Speranza
18 Marzo 2019
Pesaro, March 18 - A 74-year-old pensioner was found dead in his Pesaro home Monday tied to a chair and gagged, sources said. He lived near San Lorenzo in Campo near Pesaro in northern Marche. The man lived alone and did not have a criminal record, police said. The man may have been the victim of a robbery gone wrong, police said. Carabinieri are investigating.
